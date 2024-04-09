Alpina Holdings Concludes Major Share Transfer

Alpina Holdings Limited (SG:ZXY) has released an update.

Alpina Holdings Limited has successfully completed the sale of a 46% stake in Novasix to Terrenus Energy, with the latter now holding a 95% share and Digo Corporation retaining a 5% interest after the transaction. The deal involved a payment of S$350,000 from Terrenus Energy to Digo Corporation. Investors are advised to seek professional advice before trading in the company’s securities.

