Alpina Holdings Announces Major Share Acquisition

Alpina Holdings Limited (SG:ZXY) has released an update.

Alpina Holdings Limited has announced that Terrenus Energy Pte. Ltd. has exercised its option to acquire a 46% stake in Novasix Pte. Ltd. from Digo Corporation, as per their previous conditional put and call option agreement. This development changes the ownership structure of Novasix, with Digo Corporation now holding a 51% interest and Terrenus Energy owning the remaining 49%. Alpina Holdings will keep the market updated on any significant developments regarding this transaction.

