AlphaTON Capital Appoints New CFO Amid Strategic Shift

The latest announcement is out from AlphaTON Capital ( (ATON) ).

AlphaTON Capital Corp announced a significant management change with the departure of Andrea Park as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Wes Levitt to the role, effective October 24, 2025. The company has entered into an independent contractor agreement with Mr. Levitt, which includes a comprehensive compensation package with a base fee, performance bonuses, and equity grants. This change is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and operations, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about AlphaTON Capital

AlphaTON Capital Corp is a business company based in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The company is involved in corporate finance, financial reporting, and crypto treasury management services.

Average Trading Volume: 809,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $31.23M

