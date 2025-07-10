AlphaTime Regains Nasdaq Compliance with Market Transfer

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. ( (ATMC) ) has provided an update.

On July 9, 2025, AlphaTime Acquisition Corp announced it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(2) following Nasdaq’s approval to transfer its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective July 11, 2025. This development led to the cancellation of a scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, ensuring the company’s securities will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp is a blank check company focused on mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations, or similar business combinations, primarily targeting businesses throughout Asia.

