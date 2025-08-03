Alphamab Oncology’s JSKN022 IND Application Accepted by CDE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Alphamab Oncology ( (HK:9966) ) has shared an update.
Alphamab Oncology announced that its Investigational New Drug application for JSKN022, a novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugate targeting PD-L1 and integrin αv β6, has been accepted by China’s Center for Drug Evaluation. This development marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to introduce innovative cancer therapies, particularly for tumors resistant to existing PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. JSKN022, leveraging proprietary technology, could potentially offer new treatment options for challenging cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.
Alphamab Oncology is a leading biopharmaceutical company in China, specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, and multi-functional protein engineering. The company has a robust pipeline of oncology-focused products, including ADCs, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies, with one product approved for marketing and several others in advanced clinical trial stages.
