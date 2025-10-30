Alphabet Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Alphabet Inc. Class A ( (GOOGL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alphabet Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Alphabet Inc., a leading technology conglomerate, operates in the internet services and products sector, with a strong focus on digital advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence solutions.

In its third quarter of 2025, Alphabet Inc. reported a significant increase in revenues, marking its first-ever quarter surpassing $100 billion. The company achieved a 16% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by robust performances across its Google Services and Google Cloud segments.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 14% rise in Google Services revenues to $87.1 billion and a notable 34% increase in Google Cloud revenues to $15.2 billion. Despite a $3.5 billion fine from the European Commission, Alphabet’s operating income rose by 9%, with a net income surge of 33% to $34.979 billion. Earnings per share also saw a substantial increase, reaching $2.87, up 35% from the previous year.

Alphabet’s strategic focus on artificial intelligence is evident in its rapid deployment of AI features in its services, contributing to its growth momentum. The company reported a backlog of $155 billion in Google Cloud and over 300 million paid subscriptions, underscoring its expanding market presence.

Looking forward, Alphabet’s management remains optimistic about capitalizing on growing opportunities across its business segments, with projected capital expenditures for 2025 ranging between $91 billion and $93 billion, reflecting its commitment to meeting customer demand and driving innovation.

