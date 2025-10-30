Alphabet Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Alphabet Inc. Class C ( (GOOG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alphabet Inc. Class C presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alphabet Inc., a leading technology conglomerate, operates primarily in the internet services and products sector, with a focus on digital advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Alphabet Inc. announced a significant revenue increase, surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time. The company reported a 16% year-over-year growth in consolidated revenues, driven by strong performances across its Google Services and Google Cloud segments.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in Google Services revenue to $87.1 billion and a remarkable 34% growth in Google Cloud revenue to $15.2 billion. Despite a $3.5 billion fine from the European Commission, Alphabet’s operating income rose by 9%, with a net income surge of 33% to $34.979 billion. The company’s earnings per share also saw a 35% increase, reaching $2.87.

Alphabet’s management remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing the company’s strategic investments in AI and cloud services. With a strong backlog in Google Cloud and a growing number of paid subscriptions, Alphabet is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the technology sector.

Looking ahead, Alphabet is set to continue its investment in infrastructure and AI capabilities, with projected capital expenditures between $91 billion and $93 billion for 2025. The company aims to maintain its growth trajectory by leveraging its comprehensive AI solutions and expanding its cloud services footprint.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue