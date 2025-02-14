Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. Reports Growth in 2024 Financial Results

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Alpha Purchase Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:7115) ) has issued an update.

Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. reported a 7.7% increase in net sales to ¥55,952 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with a modest rise in operating profit by 4.6% to ¥1,242 million. The company plans to distribute a higher dividend of ¥27 per share, reflecting its steady financial growth and commitment to shareholder returns. The inclusion of AP Renovations Co., Ltd. in the consolidation scope indicates strategic expansion, which could enhance the company’s market positioning and operational capabilities.

More about Alpha Purchase Co.,Ltd.

Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company operates in the retail industry, focusing on delivering a wide range of consumer goods. It aims to enhance its market presence and financial performance, as indicated by its strategic decisions and financial outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: 1.19%

Average Trading Volume: 8,211

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.53B

For a thorough assessment of 7115 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.