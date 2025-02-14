Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. Reports Growth and Increased Dividends for 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Alpha Purchase Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:7115) ) has provided an update.

Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, noting a 7.7% increase in net sales and a modest rise in profits across various metrics compared to the previous year. The company has also announced a higher dividend payout and forecasts significant growth for the upcoming fiscal year, indicating positive market positioning and potential benefits for stakeholders.

Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, involved in the industry of purchasing and sales, with a focus on delivering consolidated operating results through various financial activities.

YTD Price Performance: 1.19%

Average Trading Volume: 8,211

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.53B

