Alpha Professional Holdings Announces Major Disposal Transaction

The latest announcement is out from Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0948) ).

Alpha Professional Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a major transaction involving the disposal of a 70% economic benefit in a target company. This transaction, valued at HK$27,500,000, involves the sale of the economic benefit and rights of a shareholder’s loan by its wholly-owned subsidiary, WFOE, to an independent third party. Upon completion, the target company will no longer be a subsidiary, and its financial results will not be consolidated into Alpha Professional Holdings’ financial statements. The transaction is classified as a major transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, requiring reporting and shareholder approval, which has been obtained from Well Dynasty Investments Limited, the majority shareholder.

Average Trading Volume: 73,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$70.21M

