Alpha Metallurgical Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. ( (AMR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. presented to its investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a Tennessee-based mining company that supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry, with operations primarily in Virginia and West Virginia. In its third quarter of 2025, Alpha Metallurgical Resources reported a net loss of $5.5 million, alongside an Adjusted EBITDA of $41.7 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $568.5 million as of September 30, 2025, and achieved a record cost performance in coal sales. However, the company adjusted its 2025 guidance for capital contributions to equity affiliates, lowering the range to between $35 million and $41 million. Key financial metrics for the quarter included coal revenues of $525.2 million and a decrease in the cost of coal sales to $97.27 per ton. The company also reported a decrease in operating cash flow to $50.6 million and capital expenditures of $25.1 million for the quarter. Looking ahead, Alpha Metallurgical Resources remains focused on domestic negotiations for 2026 and plans to provide further guidance once more clarity is obtained.

