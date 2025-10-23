Alpha HPA Releases 2025 Annual Report and Announces AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alpha HPA Limited ( (AU:A4N) ) has issued an update.

Alpha HPA Limited has released its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, and announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

Alpha HPA Limited operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the production of high purity alumina (HPA) and related products. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions for various applications, including electronics and energy storage, positioning itself as a leader in the market for high-quality alumina materials.

