Alpha FMC Acquisition Approved, Trading to Cease

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC has been greenlit for a cash acquisition by Actium Bidco (UK) Limited, an affiliate of Bridgepoint Advisers Limited, following court approval. The transaction is set to be finalized on August 19, 2024, with trading of Alpha FMC shares on AIM expected to be suspended on August 16 and canceled the following day. Shareholders of Alpha FMC will receive further communication once the scheme is fully effective.

