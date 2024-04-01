Alpha Exploration Extends Financing Round

Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSE:ALEX) has released an update.

Alpha Exploration Ltd., a resource company engaged in the Kerkasha Project in Eritrea, has announced the extension of its non-brokered private placement financing, intending to raise up to $5 million with unit prices at $0.70. The company has already secured $4,180,001 from the first tranche and aims to use the proceeds for ongoing project exploration, as well as operational and general corporate expenses. Insider participation is expected in the offering, with reliance on certain exemptions related to minority shareholder transactions.

