Alpha DX Group Limited: Update on Liquidation Process

The latest announcement is out from Alpha Energy Holdings ( (SG:VVL) ).

Alpha DX Group Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, is currently undergoing compulsory liquidation. The liquidators have filed the company’s Statement of Affairs as of the liquidation date and are continuing to review its affairs. Shareholders are advised to seek professional guidance regarding their actions. Further announcements will be made upon any material developments.

More about Alpha Energy Holdings

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$27.21M

For detailed information about VVL stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

