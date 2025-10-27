Alpha DX Group Limited Provides Update Amid Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alpha Energy Holdings ( (SG:VVL) ) has shared an update.

Alpha DX Group Limited, currently under compulsory liquidation, has announced that there have been no significant developments in its affairs since previous updates. The liquidators have committed to providing further announcements if any material changes occur, advising shareholders to seek professional advice regarding their actions.

More about Alpha Energy Holdings

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$27.21M

See more insights into VVL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue