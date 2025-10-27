Alnylam’s ZENITH Study: A New Horizon in Cardiovascular Treatment

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study titled ZENITH to evaluate the efficacy and safety of zilebesiran in patients with hypertension not adequately controlled and who have either established cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for cardiovascular disease. The study aims to determine if zilebesiran, when added to standard care, can reduce major adverse cardiovascular events such as cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, or heart failure events.

Zilebesiran, the drug being tested, is administered subcutaneously every six months. It is designed to complement existing antihypertensive treatments, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients struggling with high cardiovascular risk due to uncontrolled hypertension.

The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Recruitment for the study began on September 12, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring transparency in its execution.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in cardiovascular treatment innovation. The involvement of Hoffmann-La Roche as a collaborator further underscores the study’s potential industry impact.

The ZENITH study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

