Almonty Industries Reports Improved Year-End Financials

Almonty Industries Inc. has reported its year-end financial results, disclosing a net loss of $8.8 million for 2023, an improvement from a $14.5 million loss in 2022. Despite lower gross revenue year-over-year, the company achieved $2.2 million in positive EBITDA from its mining operations. The firm also saw a significant increase in cash flow from financing activities, contributing to a stronger cash position of $22 million at the end of 2023.

