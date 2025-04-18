Almawave S.p.A. Announces Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting for 2025

Almawave S.p.A. ( (IT:AIW) ) has shared an update.

Almawave S.p.A. has announced its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held via telecommunications on May 6, 2025, with a second call on May 7, 2025, if necessary. The agenda includes the approval of financial statements for 2024 and resolutions on the allocation of the year’s results. The meeting will be conducted exclusively through a designated representative, Computershare S.p.A., ensuring participation and voting rights are exercised remotely. This approach aligns with the extended provisions of the ‘Cura Italia’ Decree, reflecting Almawave’s commitment to adapting to regulatory frameworks while maintaining shareholder engagement.

Almawave S.p.A. operates in the technology sector, focusing on telecommunications solutions. The company provides services related to digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and data analysis, aiming to enhance communication and operational efficiency for its clients.

