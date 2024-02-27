Almadex Targets Hidden Porphyry in Nevada

Almadex Minerals (TSE:DEX) has released an update.

Almadex Minerals Ltd. has identified a high-priority drill target within its Paradise project in Nevada, defined by a strong geochemical anomaly and an alteration mineral vector indicative of a hidden porphyry system. The exploration results include a detailed mapping of a 1.2 km by 700 m high-temperature alteration zone and a soil sampling program revealing classic porphyry-associated elements. This discovery has prompted the company to consider further geophysical surveys to refine the target before commencing a deep exploratory drill program.

For further insights into TSE:DEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.