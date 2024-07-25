Almadex Minerals Begins Drilling in Nevada

Almadex Minerals (TSE:DEX) has released an update.

Almadex Minerals Ltd. has initiated a diamond drilling program at their Paradise project in Nevada, with the aim of uncovering copper-gold porphyry mineralization. The company has completed its first drill hole and commenced a second, marking a significant step in their exploration efforts. Management expresses optimism for the program’s potential to enhance understanding of the mineral system.

