Allurion Technologies Secures Growth with Strategic Refinancing

Allurion Technologies, Inc. has successfully refinanced its obligations by issuing $48 million in convertible senior secured notes, with RTW Investments as the principal purchaser. The company aims to strengthen its financial position by using the proceeds to settle its Fortress Credit Agreement debts and cover related fees. The notes, bearing a 6% interest rate and maturing in 2031, are backed by the company’s assets and can be converted into common stock under specific conditions. This strategic move is designed to support Allurion’s growth and investor confidence in the dynamic stock market.

