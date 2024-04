Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Limited has announced its application for the quotation of additional securities on the ASX, with a total of 46,034,564 ordinary shares soon to be listed under the ticker APS. The submission for listing includes shares issued on different dates, indicating a move to increase the company’s public float and potentially its market liquidity.

