Allup Silica Advances with High-Grade Silica Discoveries

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd. has reported promising results from their Cabbage Spot and Sparkler Silica Sand Projects, with high-grade silica findings and successful testwork positioning the company as a potential key player in the high-tech and photovoltaic industries. The Sparkler Project achieved a remarkable 99.84% purity level for its silica without complex processes, meeting and surpassing industry standards. These developments indicate significant strides in Allup’s ability to supply superior quality silica sand for specialized applications.

For further insights into AU:APS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.