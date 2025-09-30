Alltronics Holdings Acquires Majority Stake in Target Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Alltronics Holdings ( (HK:0833) ) is now available.

Alltronics Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has entered into an agreement to acquire 51% of the issued share capital of a target company for HK$43,434,000. This acquisition will make the target company an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Alltronics, allowing its financial results, assets, and liabilities to be consolidated into Alltronics’ financial statements. The transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval.

Average Trading Volume: 1,518,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$288.6M

