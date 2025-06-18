Allstate Reports May 2025 Catastrophe Losses

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Allstate ( (ALL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In May 2025, Allstate released its monthly report detailing estimated catastrophe losses and the number of policies in force. This announcement is significant as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational resilience, which are crucial for stakeholders assessing Allstate’s market positioning and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALL) stock is a Buy with a $200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Allstate stock, see the ALL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ALL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALL is a Outperform.

Allstate’s overall stock score is driven by robust financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by strategic initiatives presented in the earnings call. However, technical indicators suggest cautious trading sentiment, and profitability pressures from catastrophe losses remain a concern. Continued focus on improving profitability and market share expansion will be key to sustaining growth.

More about Allstate

Allstate is a prominent player in the insurance industry, primarily offering auto, home, and life insurance products. The company focuses on providing a wide range of insurance services to individuals and businesses, maintaining a strong presence in the U.S. market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,597,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $52.86B

