Allot Ltd. Reports Financial Growth in Mid-2025

Allot Ltd., a company operating in the technology sector, has released its condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The report highlights the company’s financial position, showing an increase in total assets from $139.6 million at the end of 2024 to $154.1 million by mid-2025. This growth is attributed to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables, and available-for-sale marketable securities. The financial results indicate a positive trajectory for Allot Ltd., suggesting improved operational efficiency and financial health, which could enhance its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALLT) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Allot stock, see the ALLT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALLT is a Neutral.

Allot’s stock score reflects a company in recovery mode, with improving cash flows and gross margins counterbalanced by ongoing challenges in profitability and valuation. The technical indicators suggest caution, as the stock trades below key moving averages. Positive highlights from the recent earnings call, including strategic partnerships and a return to profitability, offer some optimism for future growth. However, sustained improvement in financial and operational metrics is crucial to enhance investor confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 615,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $438M

