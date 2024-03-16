Allogene Therapeutics’ Stability Threatened by Banking Sector Turmoil

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Allogene Therapeutics faces significant business risk due to adverse developments within the financial services industry. The recent failures of banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank underscore systemic vulnerabilities that could impede Allogene’s access to its cash reserves, most of which exceed FDIC insurance limits. Should Allogene’s banking partners falter, the consequent inability to access funds could materially disrupt its operations and financial health. Moreover, broader industry distress could tighten credit conditions, elevating financing costs and constraining liquidity, thereby exacerbating the company’s business and financial challenges.

The average ALLO stock price target is $13.31, implying 185.62% upside potential.

