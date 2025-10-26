Alligator Energy’s EnviroCopper Secures Key Investment for ISR Copper Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alligator Energy Ltd ( (AU:AGE) ) has issued an announcement.

EnviroCopper Ltd, partially owned by Alligator Energy, has secured a $3.5 million investment from an international partner to advance feasibility studies for its in-situ recovery (ISR) copper projects in South Australia. This collaboration not only enhances the value of Alligator’s investment but also underscores the strategic importance of environmentally sustainable copper production methods. The funding and technical partnership are expected to accelerate the development of these projects, highlighting the growing international interest in sustainable mining practices.

More about Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy is a project development and exploration group focused on uranium and energy metals. The company has a multi-jurisdictional portfolio with pathways for approval and development. Its leadership team possesses significant experience in uranium projects, including approvals and management roles in notable uranium mines and operations.

Average Trading Volume: 18,520,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$106.5M

