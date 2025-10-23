Alligator Bioscience Advances Cancer Therapies with Financial and Clinical Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alligator Bioscience AB ( (SE:ATORX) ) has issued an update.

Alligator Bioscience AB reported significant progress in its clinical and financial endeavors for the period ending September 2025. The company achieved a major milestone with the successful execution of its TO 13 warrant program, raising SEK 28.1 million, and announced promising 30-month survival results for mitazalimab, reinforcing its potential as a transformative treatment for pancreatic cancer. Additionally, Alligator expanded its mitazalimab development through a Phase 2/3 trial for biliary tract cancer and advanced its HLX22 program for HER2-positive gastric cancer. The company also secured a strategic partnership for its RUBY™ bispecific antibody format, showcasing its versatility beyond oncology. Looking ahead, Alligator plans a rights issue to support its financial runway and Phase 3 preparations for mitazalimab.

Alligator Bioscience AB is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapies, primarily targeting cancer. The company is engaged in advancing its clinical-stage immuno-oncology pipeline, with a particular emphasis on mitazalimab, a promising treatment for pancreatic cancer.

