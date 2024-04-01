Allied Properties Expands its Urban Portfolio

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) has released an update.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully expanded its portfolio by acquiring a 90% stake in 400 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, and boosting its interest from 50% to 95% in 19 Duncan Street, Toronto. The company is renowned for operating distinctive urban workspaces that support the well-being and creativity of knowledge-based organizations across Canada’s major cities. This strategic move signifies Allied’s commitment to fostering urban growth and cultural contribution.

