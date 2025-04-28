Allied Group Limited Announces Annual General Meeting for 2025

Allied Group ( (HK:0373) ) has provided an update.

Allied Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the adoption of the audited financial statements for 2024, the re-election of directors, the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor, and resolutions regarding the issuance of additional shares. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will determine the company’s leadership and financial strategies moving forward.

