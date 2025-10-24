Allied Gold Secures C$175 Million for Expansion and Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Allied Gold Corporation ( (TSE:AAUC) ) just unveiled an update.

Allied Gold Corporation has successfully closed a C$175 million overnight marketed equity offering, issuing 6.4 million common shares at C$27.35 each. The proceeds will be used to fund optimization and growth initiatives, including infrastructure development at Sadiola, plant modifications at Kurmuk, transitioning to owner mining, and general corporate purposes. This strategic move is expected to enhance Allied Gold’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the gold production industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AAUC) stock is a Hold with a C$24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Allied Gold Corporation stock, see the TSE:AAUC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AAUC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AAUC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and returns on equity. Technical analysis shows some positive trends, but valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile, operating a portfolio of producing assets and development projects in Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. The company is led by experienced mining executives and aims to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and a leading senior global gold producer.

Average Trading Volume: 567,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.84B

