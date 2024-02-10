Allied Gaming Adopts Shareholder Rights to Thwart Takeovers

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has implemented a defensive strategy against potential takeovers by adopting a rights agreement that awards shareholders a dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each common share they own. These rights will significantly dilute the ownership of any party that attempts to acquire a 10% or greater stake in the company without board approval, thereby deterring unsolicited acquisition attempts. However, the board retains the flexibility to approve a takeover if it deems the transaction to be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders. This move aims to protect the company and its investors by making hostile takeovers more challenging and expensive.

