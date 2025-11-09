Allied Digital Releases Q2 FY26 Earnings Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Allied Digital Services Limited ( (IN:ADSL) ) has provided an update.

Allied Digital Services Limited has released its earnings presentation for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. The presentation, which includes consolidated and standalone unaudited financial results, is available on the company’s website. This release is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to inform stakeholders about its financial performance.

More about Allied Digital Services Limited

Allied Digital Services Limited operates in the technology industry, providing digital transformation services and solutions. The company focuses on leveraging AI and future-ready technologies to empower businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 59,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 9.78B INR

