AllianceBernstein Amends Exchange Agreement with Equitable

AllianceBernstein ( (AB) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, AllianceBernstein L.P. entered into an amended and restated Exchange Agreement with Equitable Holdings, Inc. to increase the available AB Units for exchange from 4,788,806 to 19,682,946. This strategic move resulted in the exchange and retirement of 19,682,946 AB Holding Units, thereby terminating the Amended Exchange Agreement and impacting the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AB) stock is a Hold with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AllianceBernstein stock, see the AB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AB is a Outperform.

AllianceBernstein’s strong financial foundation, characterized by high profitability, zero debt, and robust cash flow, is its key strength. The valuation is attractive due to its low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Despite strong growth signals from recent earnings, challenges such as revenue decline and market volatility affecting fixed income remain concerns. Technical indicators suggest a stable trend with caution due to potential overbought conditions.

More about AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management and research services. The company is known for offering a range of investment products and services to institutional, high-net-worth, and retail investors worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 236,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.58B

