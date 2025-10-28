Alliance Resource Partners Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Alliance Resource Partners ( (ARLP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alliance Resource Partners presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified energy company and the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, providing energy to utilities and industrial users while also generating income from mineral interests in coal and oil & gas regions.

In its third quarter of 2025, Alliance Resource Partners reported a revenue of $571.4 million, with a net income of $95.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $185.8 million. The company also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per unit and updated its 2025 guidance.

The company saw a sequential increase in coal sales and production volumes, with 8.7 million tons sold and 8.4 million tons produced. Despite a decrease in total revenues compared to the previous year, net income increased by 10.2% due to reduced operating expenses and higher investment income. The company also made a significant investment in a coal-fired power plant, aligning with its strategy to support energy infrastructure growth.

Looking ahead, Alliance Resource Partners expects its fourth-quarter results to match the strong performance of the third quarter. The company is tightening its guidance for coal sales volumes and expenses, reflecting steady operational execution. With a strong balance sheet and favorable market conditions, Alliance is well-positioned to meet growing energy demand and increase production in 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue