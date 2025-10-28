Alliance Nickel Explores Nasdaq Listing Through SPAC Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alliance Nickel Limited has appointed leading financial advisors to explore a potential SPAC transaction for a Nasdaq listing. This move aims to capitalize on the strong demand in the US capital markets for critical minerals projects, potentially enhancing the valuation of its NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project. The project has demonstrated robust economics with a definitive feasibility study, positioning it well for development and supply chain contribution. The company has a binding offtake agreement with Stellantis, which will purchase a significant portion of its production, further solidifying its market position.

Alliance Nickel Limited operates in the critical minerals industry, focusing on the supply of nickel and cobalt in high-purity chemical form. These metals are essential for the North American electric vehicle battery market and are used in super alloys for turbines and permanent magnets. The company has secured a strategic partnership with Stellantis N.V. and holds a Major Project Status granted by the Australian Government.

Average Trading Volume: 211,522

Current Market Cap: A$37.66M

