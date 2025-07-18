Alliance International Education Leasing Adjusts AGM Date and Book Closure Period

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1563) ) has provided an update.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has announced a change in the date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) from 14 August 2025 to 29 August 2025 due to administrative reasons. Consequently, the book closure period for determining shareholder eligibility to attend and vote at the AGM has also been adjusted to 26 August 2025 to 29 August 2025. This change ensures that shareholders have adequate time to prepare for participation in the AGM, maintaining transparency and shareholder engagement.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the education leasing industry. It focuses on providing financial leasing services, primarily targeting educational institutions and related sectors.

