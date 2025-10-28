Alliance Aviation Services Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alliance Aviation Services Limited ( (AU:AQZ) ) has shared an update.

Alliance Aviation Services Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 27, 2025, at Ballymore Stadium in Queensland. The AGM will be held as a hybrid meeting, allowing both in-person and online participation, ensuring shareholder engagement. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial and remuneration reports, election of new directors, and approval of securities issuance under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. This meeting is crucial for shareholders to stay informed and involved in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AQZ) stock is a Hold with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alliance Aviation Services Limited stock, see the AU:AQZ Stock Forecast page.

More about Alliance Aviation Services Limited

Alliance Aviation Services Limited operates in the aviation industry, providing charter and aviation services. The company focuses on offering reliable and efficient air transport solutions, catering to various sectors including mining, tourism, and government services.

Average Trading Volume: 173,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$401M

For a thorough assessment of AQZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue