Allegro Culture Limited Reports Decline in 2024 Interim Results

The latest update is out from Kingkey Intelligence Culture Holdings Limited ( (HK:0550) ).

Allegro Culture Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reported a significant decline in financial performance for the first half of 2024. The company’s revenue decreased by 31.6% to approximately HK$13.8 million, and gross profit fell by 23.3% to HK$10.9 million compared to the same period in 2023. Despite a reduction in losses by 25%, the company still reported a loss of HK$7.47 million. The board decided not to declare any interim dividend for this period, and trading remains suspended, reflecting ongoing challenges and uncertainties for the company and its stakeholders.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$61.04M

