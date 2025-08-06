Allegro Culture Limited Reports 2024 Annual Results with Decreased Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingkey Intelligence Culture Holdings Limited ( (HK:0550) ) has issued an announcement.

Allegro Culture Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue of approximately HK$31.5 million, marking a 13.3% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite a gross profit margin of 57.8%, the company incurred a loss of approximately HK$12.5 million, which is a significant reduction of 65.5% from 2023. The board decided not to recommend any dividend for the year. The announcement also noted a continued suspension of trading, which could impact investor confidence and market positioning.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$61.04M

