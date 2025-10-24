Allegion PLC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Allegion PLC ( (ALLE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Allegion PLC presented to its investors.

Allegion PLC is a global leader in security products and solutions, specializing in innovative access solutions for residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company is known for its strong portfolio of brands including Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Allegion PLC announced a significant increase in revenue and earnings, driven by robust performance in its Americas non-residential segment. The company also raised its full-year revenue and earnings per share (EPS) outlook, highlighting its strong market position and effective capital deployment strategies.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 10.7% increase in net revenues to $1,070.2 million and a 9.5% rise in net earnings per share to $2.18. The company’s adjusted EPS also saw a 6.5% increase, reaching $2.30. Despite a slight decrease in operating margin from 22.2% to 21.8%, the adjusted operating margin remained stable at 24.1%. The Americas segment led the growth with a 7.9% increase in revenues, while the International segment saw a 22.5% rise, bolstered by acquisitions and favorable currency impacts.

Allegion’s management expressed confidence in maintaining momentum as they approach the end of 2025, emphasizing their commitment to delivering value to customers and shareholders. The company anticipates continued growth with a revised full-year revenue growth outlook of 7.0% to 8.0% and an adjusted EPS range of $8.10 to $8.20.

Looking ahead, Allegion remains focused on leveraging its strong brand portfolio and strategic initiatives to drive sustained growth and profitability, while navigating challenges such as tariff impacts through strategic pricing actions.

