Allegion PLC Maintains Stable Risk Profile with No New Threats in Latest Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Allegion PLC has reported that there have been no material changes to their risk factors as outlined in their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2024. This suggests a stable risk environment for the company, with no new significant threats identified. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed ‘Risk Factors’ section in the Annual Report for comprehensive insights. This consistency in risk factors may indicate effective risk management strategies by Allegion PLC.

The average ALLE stock price target is $188.13, implying 9.88% upside potential.

