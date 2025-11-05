Allegiant Travel Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Allegiant Travel ( (ALGT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Allegiant Travel presented to its investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a Las Vegas-based integrated travel company, primarily operates in the airline industry, focusing on connecting travelers from underserved cities to vacation destinations with nonstop flights and low fares. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Allegiant reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $(2.41) and an adjusted airline-only loss per share of $(1.64), reflecting a challenging period marked by a moderate operating loss due to seasonal factors, despite maintaining high operational standards and customer satisfaction. Key financial metrics showed total operating revenue remained flat at $561.9 million compared to the previous year, while operating expenses slightly increased, leading to an operating loss of $27.2 million. The company also highlighted its industry-leading controllable completion factor of 99.9% and the expansion of its network with new routes and cities. Looking ahead, Allegiant anticipates a strong fourth quarter with continued leisure booking momentum and expects a double-digit operating margin, raising its full-year airline-only EPS guidance to over $4.35 per share, driven by strategic initiatives and disciplined cost control.

