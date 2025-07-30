Alldigi Tech Restructures Business Segments and Announces Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Alldigi Tech Ltd ( (IN:ALLDIGI) ) is now available.

Alldigi Tech Limited has announced a strategic reclassification of its business segments to better align with its holding company, Digitide Solutions Limited, and industry standards. This involves renaming segments to BPM and Tech & Digital, with ‘HRO Statutory Compliance’ being reclassified under BPM. The company also reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, declared an interim dividend of INR 30 per share, and approved amendments to its disclosure practices, reflecting its commitment to transparency and shareholder value.

More about Alldigi Tech Ltd

Alldigi Tech Limited, formerly known as Allsec Technologies Limited, operates in the technology sector, providing business process management (BPM) and tech & digital services. The company focuses on AI-enabled, tech-driven offerings, aiming to align its business segments with industry-standard terminology and enhance clarity for analysts, investors, and clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.04B INR

