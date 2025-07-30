Alldigi Tech Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Growth in Revenue and EBITDA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alldigi Tech Ltd ( (IN:ALLDIGI) ) has shared an announcement.

Alldigi Tech Limited announced a notable increase in its financial performance for Q1 FY26, with revenue rising by 11.3% and EBITDA growing by 17.3% year-over-year. This growth was driven by a strong performance in both its BPM and Tech & Digital segments, with international revenue contributing significantly to the results. Despite these gains, the company reported a decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) and Operating Cash Flow (OCF) compared to the previous quarter, partly due to non-recurring gains in the prior periods. The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs.30 per equity share.

More about Alldigi Tech Ltd

Alldigi Tech Limited, formerly known as Allsec Technologies Limited, is a global leader in Business Process Management (BPM) and Technology & Digital solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative digital solutions and services, with a significant portion of its revenue coming from international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.04B INR

For detailed information about ALLDIGI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue