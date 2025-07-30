Alldigi Tech Realigns Business Segments and Declares Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Alldigi Tech Ltd ( (IN:ALLDIGI) ) is now available.

Alldigi Tech Limited announced significant changes in its business segment nomenclature and reclassification to better align with its holding company and industry standards. The Board also declared an interim dividend of INR 30 per share and approved amendments to its disclosure practices, reflecting a strategic focus on transparency and shareholder value.

Alldigi Tech Limited, formerly known as Allsec Technologies Limited, operates in the tech and digital industry, focusing on Business Process Management (BPM) and tech-driven solutions. The company is aligning its business segments to reflect industry-standard terminology and enhance clarity for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.04B INR

