Alldigi Tech Ltd Releases Q1 FY26 Financial Performance

Alldigi Tech Ltd ( (IN:ALLDIGI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alldigi Tech Ltd has released its investor presentation detailing the company’s financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This announcement is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations and aims to inform stakeholders about the company’s earnings and operational progress, potentially impacting investor perception and market positioning.

More about Alldigi Tech Ltd

Alldigi Tech Ltd, formerly known as Allsec Technologies Limited, operates in the technology industry, providing digital solutions and services. The company is focused on leveraging its expertise to enhance its market presence and deliver innovative technology solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.04B INR

