Alldigi Tech Limited Announces Segment Reclassification and Interim Dividend

Alldigi Tech Ltd ( (IN:ALLDIGI) ) has issued an update.

Alldigi Tech Limited has announced a reclassification of its business segments to better align with industry standards and its holding company, Digitide Solutions Limited. This involves renaming segments to BPM and Tech & Digital, with HRO Statutory Compliance moving to the BPM segment, effective from April 2025. The company also declared an interim dividend of INR 30 per share for the financial year 2025-26, with payment scheduled by August 18, 2025. Additionally, amendments to the company’s code for fair disclosure of unpublished price-sensitive information were approved, ensuring compliance with SEBI regulations.

More about Alldigi Tech Ltd

Alldigi Tech Limited, formerly known as Allsec Technologies Limited, operates in the technology sector, focusing on Business Process Management (BPM) and Tech & Digital services. The company aims to align its business segments with industry standards and enhance clarity for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.04B INR

Learn more about ALLDIGI stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

